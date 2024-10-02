Bou Foundation launches video competition for International Day for Older Persons

BHUBANESWAR: On the occasion of ‘International Day for Older Persons’, city-based organisation ‘Bou Foundation’ launched a school-level video message competition to raise awareness among students to demonstrate right behaviour and courtesy towards their parents in their old age.

The competition will be held till October 31 during which students from across different schools of the state can participate. They will record and send a short video message of two to three minutes in Odia on the topic, ‘Bapa maanka thu sikhuchi, mun bapa maa nka jatna’ (Learning parents’ care from my parents) on email ID boufoundation@gmail.com or WhatsApp number 94370 31563 or 79910 30743 or 79780 56208.

The competition will be held in three categories - the youngest up to Class III, juniors from Class IV to VII and seniors from Class VIII to X. Students from both government and private schools are allowed to take part in the competition, members of the Foundation said.

A jury committee will select best 25 video messages and respective students felicitated during a special event to be held on January 2 next year.