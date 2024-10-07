BMC’s ‘zero waste campus’ drive to begin on October

BHUBANESWAR: After initiating steps to transform 140 vulnerable garbage points by involving students, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to turn city schools into ‘zero waste campuses’.

BMC deputy commissioner for sanitation Manoranjan Sahu said initially, 10 government schools will be turned into zero waste campus.

“The process to identify these schools is underway. We have also sought expression of interest (EOI) from different voluntary and non-profit organisations to take up the project in the city,” Sahu said.

“Under the programme, we will educate students on the importance of waste management for a sustainable environment. The schools will also be facilitated and encouraged to manage their own waste,” he said.

According to BMC officials, the identified schools will be encouraged to reduce the utilisation of single-use plastic. The teaching staff will also be trained to conduct waste-to-craft sessions for students where they will create different products using their skills and creativity.

Recently, BMC decided to rope in around 120 schools to transform 140 vulnerable garbage points in different parts of the city through ‘waste to craft’ initiative.