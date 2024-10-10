New techology for endospine surgery launched

BHUBANESWAR: The two most common and painful ailments of the spinal cord and vertebrae - slipped disc and sciatica can now be successfully operated on with less pain and cuts, said senior endoscopic surgeon and orthopaedician Dr PC Dey.

Announcing the launch of a new technology for endospine surgery at Modern Ortho clinic here, Dr Dey said the ultimate endovision system introduced for the first time in the state would make surgeries easier and less painful.

With this technique, he said a small incision of around 16 mm to 18 mm is made. Endoscopic equipment like a 4-mm 3D and 4K camera, light and a 55-inch monitor are used to see deeper structures in almost 80 to 100 times magnified size.

“The pain-causing nerve points inside the body like disc material, pathological bony projections and thickened ligaments could be removed accurately. This also aids in decompression of the parts of the affected nerves. Such surgeries are often the least painful compared to conventional surgeries, including large cuts, surgeries and long hospitalisations,” he said.

In endoscopic spinal surgeries, the patient can walk to the toilet within three to four hours post surgery and go home the next day. The recovery time is also much faster, Dr Dey added.