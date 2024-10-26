Jailor, warders of Jharpada jail attacked by under-trial prisoners, hurt

BHUBANESWAR: The sheer lawlessness prevailing in Jharpada Special Jail here was out in the open after four under-trial prisoners (UTPs) attacked the jailor and two warders with a sharp weapon, leaving them injured on Friday.

Sources said the UTPs attacked jailor Prasanna Sahoo and the two warders possibly with a blade. During the attack, Sahoo also suffered head injuries after being pushed to a wall.

One of the UTPs involved in the attack is Ajay Nayak from whom jail authorities had seized a mobile phone and a knife earlier this week. The seized mobile phone did not have a SIM card but had some videos of Nayak which were reportedly shot inside the prison. In the videos, the UTP could be seen brandishing a knife.

After the device was seized, jail authorities had shifted Nayak and two other UTPs to a high security ward on Tuesday. Since then, the trio was threatening to either inflict self injuries or attack the prison staff for lodging them in the jail’s high security ward.

Superintendent of Jharpada Special Jail Manoranjan Pratihari said a complaint has been lodged against the four UTPs in Laxmisagar police station. “We will conduct an and further action will be initiated against the UTPs accordingly,” he added.