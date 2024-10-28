Bhubaneshwar receives 'City with Best Public Transport System' award from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

BHUBANESWAR: Urban mobility services ‘Mo Bus’ and ‘Mo-E Ride’ fetched Bhubaneswar the ‘City with Best Public Transport System’ award from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Sunday.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra received the award from Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the 17th Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo at Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat.

Mahapatra said, “This award symbolises our collective commitment for building a sustainable future under VIKSIT Odisha vision. Our commitment to enhance public transport has transformed the way citizens of Odisha commute. We have implemented innovative technologies, expanded our network and prioritised safety and accessibility for passengers under this transport service.”

This is the sixth time the Odisha government initiative, managed by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), has received the Centre’s recognition as one of the finest urban mobility. Previously, CRUT also won the Urban Mobility award in ‘City With Best Public Transport System’ for Bhubaneswar.

CRUT officials said due to its customer-centric approach, Mo Bus has now become the lifeline for citizens in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur. The revamped Mo Bus app have significantly enhanced digital ticketing.