Odisha CM rules out HC bench proposal, sparks backlash

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday stated in the Assembly that there is no justification for establishment of a bench of Orissa High Court in any part of the state as per a Supreme Court verdict.

In separate written replies to questions from Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo and Manohar Randhari (both BJD), the chief minister said, “As per the Supreme Court verdict, there is no justification in having a bench of the Orissa High Court in any part of the state.” Singh Deo wanted to know whether Odisha government had any proposal to set up a circuit bench of HC in Balangir.

The reply of Majhi to Randhari’s question was also similar. Randhari wanted to know about the places where the state government was planning to establish bench of the HC.

In December 2022, the Supreme Court had observed that the demand for a bench of the Orissa High Court had become obsolete with the passage of time and advancement in technology. It also noted that Odisha was not a large state requiring permanent bench of the HC outside Cuttack. The apex court’s verdict came after vandalism on Sambalpur court premises on November 12, 2022 over the HC bench demand.