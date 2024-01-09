30 lakh Viksit Bharat ambassadors to amplify Modi govt performance in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to reach out to maximum number of voters with the performance report of Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the BJP has targeted to rope in 30 lakh youth of the state as Viksit Bharat ambassadors to amplify the message of development and success of welfare schemes.

National coordinator of NaMo App Kuljeet Singh Chahal told mediapersons here that the party will touch every household of the state through these ambassadors before the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. “The BJP will come to power at the Centre for the third consecutive time under the leadership of Narendra Modi with a bigger margin,” he asserted.

Expressing confidence in the BJP in forming the next government in the state, Chahal said the Viksit Bharat ambassadors will play a crucial role in the success of the party. He said the NaMo App is buzzing with many interesting content relating to Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra which demonstrate that more and more people are reposing faith and confidence in Modi.

“Ever since the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched on November 15 last year, apart from Lavarthis (beneficiaries of different schemes) people from different walks of life are connecting with the development process of the Prime Minister through NaMo App,” Chahal said.

Chahal held separate workshops with women, yuva and krushak morchas at the state party office and exhorted the morcha functionaries for wider application of social media to convey the message of the Modi model of development. The objective is to achieve 100 per cent saturation of all Central government schemes and delivery of the benefits to intended beneficiaries, he added. State BJP president Manmohan Samal and leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra were present.

