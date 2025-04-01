BJD MLA cheated of Rs 1.4 crore by cyber frauds transferred money to 22 mule accounts

BHUBANESWAR : The BJD MLA and former minister, who was cheated of Rs 1.4 crore by cyber fraudsters, had transferred money to at least 22 mule bank accounts before realising he was being scammed, Crime Branch sources said on Monday.

The legislator had deposited the money between November 13, 2024 and January 1, 2025 on promise of higher returns through investments in initial public offerings (IPOs) and over-the-counter (OTC) trading. The money was diverted to over 30 mule bank accounts in UTs/states like New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, among others, the sources said.

Meanwhile, CID-CB IG Sarthak Sarangi told mediapersons that special teams will be dispatched to five states as part of their investigation. “Teams will be sent to New Delhi, Assam, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Maharashtra to conduct further probe in the case,” he said.

Crime Branch has arrested four Karnataka and three Tamil Nadu natives in connection with the case. Investigations have revealed the accused persons had contacted the MLA on a WhatsApp group and convinced him to invest in the IPOs.

The seven persons who have been arrested are suspected to be linked to the cyber fraud rackets operating from countries like Cambodia and Philippines.