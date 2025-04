BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a five per cent rebate to residents and property owners who pay the holding tax for 2025-26 fiscal in advance and online by April 30.

“Those paying the tax in advance and in online mode via Bhubaneswar.me portal will be entitled to a five per cent rebate,” the BMC stated in a notification.

Officials of the BMC revenue wing said the civic body has also opened revenue camps - 13 in southeast zone, five in southwest zone and four in north zone - to facilitate households and other property owners to pay holding tax easily. These camps will function from 10 am to 5 pm on all working day throughout the month of April.

Apart from the advance property tax payment, the camps will also facilitate payment of previous holding tax dues to the property owners.

BMC officials said the holding tax collection in 2024-25 remained encouraging though they had to issue notice to big defaulters, whose dues have exceeded `50 lakh, in the last quarter. The corporation has set a target to collect `119.5 crore from holding/property tax and `15.8 crore from hoardings and advertisement on government and private land in 2025-26 financial year.

Green sheds for commuters

The BMC has started installing temporary sheds at traffic intersections across the capital city to offer relief to commuters during peak heat hours. BMC officials said like previous year, the sheds are being set up in Kalinga Hospital square, Nalco Nagar, Sishu Bhawan and other major junctions across the city. Initially, the civic body plans to cover at least 10 intersections in the drive. To monitor progress of the work, it has engaged executive engineers of two zones.

The corporation is also planning to come up with a permanent solar shed at AG square and Kalinga Hospital square. Provision of water kiosks is being made across all 67 wards in the city.