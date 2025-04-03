CM Mohan Majhi rolls back the years as teacher, launches Sishu Vatikas

BHUBANESWAR: Sishu Vatika- an initiative to offer pre-school education under the National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020 - was launched by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Government High School in Badagarh area of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

While the pre-schoolers were traditionally welcomed to the school in a ‘Pravesh Utsav’, the chief minister administered the customary ‘Khadi Chuaan’ ritual to the children where he helped them write ‘sunya’ (zero) on a slate.

Majhi, who was a teacher with Saraswati Sishu Mandir in Keonjhar’s Jhumpura before joining politics, also interacted with the children and asked them about their parents, food and reading habits to which, the children responded enthusiastically. The chief minister sang songs like ‘Itikili Mitikili’ for the children and distributed learning material kits, chocolates and school bags to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Majhi said the state was committed to provide best and quality education to the students. “We have implemented the NEP-2020 and to strengthen early childhood education, Sishu Vatikas have been opened in all primary schools,” the chief minister stated.

He elaborated on the various stages of Sishu Vatikas i.e., Sishu Vatikas 1, 2 and 3. The Sishu Vatikas will focus on introducing them to foundational literacy and numeracy through games and fun activities. Children on attaining age 3 will enter Sishu Vatika-1, and at age 4, they will enter Sishu Vatika-2. Similarly, on attaining 5 years of age, children will enter Sishu Vatika-3.

The chief minister also flagged off a vehicle that will create awareness on the importance of school enrolment. Later, he also served mid-day meals (MDM) to students of Class IX and X which included a boiled egg with rice and a curry. Under Mukhyamantri Poshan Yojana, the state government has decided to extend MDM to students of Class IX and X while MDM for students of Class I to VIII will be provided under the PM Poshan Yojana.

School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond participated in the ‘Khadi Chuaan’ and ‘Pravesh Utsav’ events at Nabarangpur. The ‘Pravesh Utsav’ marks beginning of students’ enrolment for the 2025-26 academic session. The events were organised to make the first day of school memorable for first time school-goers.