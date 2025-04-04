Highways Authority Bill gets through in Assembly

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Highways Authority Bill, 2025 was passed early on Thursday morning enabling the government to establish an autonomous body for planning, development, maintenance and management of highways and major roads in the state.

Introducing the Bill in the wee hours after a marathon debate on the University Amendment Bill, Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the government has envisaged to develop 75,000 km of world-class road network across the state.

“It was felt expedient to set up an autonomous body to accelerate the pace of development of roads. A fast-track approach is needed for matters relating to land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement along the corridors, obtaining environment and forest clearance, shifting of utility, prohibiting encroachment, regulating traffic on highways to enhance road safety and scientific management of highways in the state,” the minister said.

On notification of the Authority, Harichandan said it will have the power to acquire, hold and dispose of property, both movable and immovable, and enter contracts which may include long-term concessions for designing, construction, financing and operation of highways.

The Authority will comprise a chairperson, three or four full-time members of whom, one each will be the member-in-charge of finance, safety and technology, works contracts and operations, concessions and public-private partnerships. The government will appoint six part-time members, not below the rank of a secretary, from Finance, Commerce and Transport, and Planning and Convergence departments.

The chairperson and full-time members will be appointed on the recommendation of a search and selection committee headed by the chief secretary. The term of office of the members will be five years and no person shall be appointed as chairperson or member after he attains the age of 62 years or shall serve in such capacity after he attains the age of 65 years.