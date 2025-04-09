Lingaraj Temple Road railway station set for major revamp by October-end

BHUBANESWAR: The Lingaraj Temple Road railway station in the city is likely to get a new look by October-end.

Reviewing the railway station redevelopment and renovation project, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said the work taken up at an investment of `19.53 crore will include a new two-storey station building over an area of 765 square metre.

Renovation work has also been taken up for the existing 1,100 sq mtr building facing the station entrance. A 12-metre-wide foot overbridge will also be constructed, she said.

Sarangi, who paid a field visit to the site with DRM East Coast Railway and other senior officials, interacted with the officials regarding the progress of the project and emphasised on maintaining quality and ensuring timely completion of the project. She asked officials to ensure the project work is completed by October 31 this year.

The renovation project includes a parking area for both two-wheelers and three-wheelers over 260 sq mtr, along with a 130 sq mtr waiting hall.

The MP said the demand for upgrading and renovating the Lingaraj Temple Road railway station had been raised for a long time. Residents of the Bhimatangi area had approached her multiple times and she had drawn attention of Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the needs of the residents, she said.