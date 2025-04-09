Odisha HSC exam results expected by mid-May, says BSE President

CUTTACK: The results of High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2025, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, are expected to be announced in the second week of May.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, BSE president Srikant Tarai said the evaluation process has almost been completed. “The evaluation process commenced from March 19. However, due to various examinations, it was halted for three days. We had targeted to complete the process by March 30 but it got extended till April 3 or 4. We are trying to publish the matriculation results by May second week so that students do not face problems in taking admission in higher education,” Tarai informed.

Over 5.5 lakh students appeared for the HSC examinations which concluded last month. The evaluation of answer sheets began shortly after and is being conducted at multiple centres across the state under strict supervision, said Tarai while assuring that all steps are being taken to ensure a smooth and error-free result publication.

“We are committed to maintaining transparency and accuracy in the process. Students can expect the results latest by the third week of May if there is any unforeseen delay,” said Tarai.