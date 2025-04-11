Sustainability, climate get priority in new road policy

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is all set to roll out a comprehensive and ambitious roadmap under the State Road Policy 2025 that aims at transforming the state’s road infrastructure.

The new road policy notified by the Works department has provisioned inclusive, resilient and sustainable connectivity with a special focus on rural access, industrial growth corridors, road safety, and climate conscious planning. The government has plans to connect all villages and habitations with a population of 100 or more, through all-weather sustainable roads by 2028.

According to the new policy, the road network will be classified into urban and non-urban roads irrespective of their ownership. All state highways will be developed to at least four-lane standard and all major district roads (MDRs) and other district roads (ODRs) will preferably be improved to at least two-lane standard.

All roads catering to major mining and industrial traffic will be upgraded to at least six-lane configurations, with two-lane service roads and adequate utility corridors. Roads with traffic exceeding 7,500 passenger car units (PCU) will be prioritised for four-lane expansion.