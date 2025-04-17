Akhilesh Yadav calls for disbanding ED; says it is used as tool to harass opposition

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst the renewed political storm over the National Herald case, president of Samajwadi Party (SP) and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday called for abolishing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stating it has become a tool in the hands of the Centre to harass the Opposition leaders and silence their voices.

Addressing a media conference here along with former Union minister and senior Congress leader Srikant Jena, Yadav said the ED should be disbanded as there are several institutions like the Income Tax department to investigate economic offences. Yadav’s remarks came in response to a question regarding the ED filing a prosecution complaint against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

He pointed out that several political parties including his own, had opposed the creation of the ED during the Congress-led government’s tenure, warning that the very institution might later be used against them.”Now, the Congress is in trouble because of the organisation,” Yadav said.

Alleging rampant misuse of ED, Yadav said Maharashtra is a prime example where leaders who spoke against the BJP were targeted by agencies like the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department.

“In my understanding, a department like ED must be abolished. I will also ask the Congress to demand the same. If such an agency exists, it means you do not trust your own mechanisms,” he said.