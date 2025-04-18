Attempts being made to change history: Naveen Patnaik slams BJP following the burning Biju Babu statue

BHUBANESWAR: Launching a veiled attack on the BJP government, BJD supremo and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Thursday alleged that efforts are being made to change history by belittling the contribution and sacrifice of the great sons of Odisha.

Addressing party leaders and workers at a function to mark the 28th death anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik at Sankha Bhawan here, Naveen said Biju Babu always took pride in being an Odia and his aim was to make Odisha the best state in the country.

He alleged that an attempt was being made to change history with some elements trying to belittle the sacrifice and contributions of the great sons of the soil.

“History is the manifestation of the collective experience of a nation in a particular period. No one can change that. It will be good for the state if a new chapter of development can be added in Odisha’s history without wasting time,” he said.

The remarks of the BJD president came following the burning of a statue of Biju Babu at Patnagarh in Balangir district and several similar cases earlier.