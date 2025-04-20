Scribe Ratikanta Mohanty passes away in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran journalist Ratikanta Mohanty passed away here at a private hospital on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 70.

Mohanty was ailing for the past few years due to kidney-related ailments. He breathed his last in the morning. During his long innings as a journalist, Mohanty worked for several news organisations including The Asian Age, Dinalipi, Swarajya and Parjyabyakhak.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Mohanty, known as Rati Bhai, will be remembered for his honesty, impartiality and dedication in his long journalistic career. Stating that he knew Mohanty since his student politics days, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he led a simple and austere life. Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik said Mohanty was dedicated to his profession and was a fine human being. Senior journalist SA Kalim also passed away last evening. Leaders cutting across party lines condoled his death.