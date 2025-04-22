Naveen Patnaik meets senior party leaders over formation of state executive

BHUBANESWAR : BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday met senior leaders of the party at Naveen Niwas to discuss formation of the state executive and other committees to strike a balance between various groups.

The BJD supremo sought the opinion of the leaders on formation of the 81-member state executive which is likely to be announced in phases.

Sources said Naveen also hinted about the revival of the political affairs committee (PAC) for collective decision-making in view of the growing criticism over lack of transparency in the party’s functioning.

Those who attended the meeting included chairman of the coordination committee Debi Prasad Mishra, former ministers Pratap Deb, Sanjay Das Burma, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Arun Sahoo and Pranab Prakash Das. However, other leaders including Ranendra Pratap Swain, Bhupinder Singh and Prafulla Mallik who have been critical about the functioning of the party lately, were not called to the meeting.

Meanwhile, alleging involvement of mining mafia in the attack on party leader and former Dharmasala MLA Pranab Balabantaray at Aruha village in Jajpur district on April 13, the BJD has demanded a high-level inquiry into the role of the police and their inaction on the incident.

A delegation of leaders submitted a memorandum to DGP YB Khurania seeking strong action against the SP, SDPO and IIC for their lapses.