Odias put Kashmir vacation plans on hold, tour operators stare at loss

BHUBANESWAR: The Pahalgam terror attack has prompted tourists from Odisha to cancel remainder of their trips in Jammu and Kashmir and return home.

Sources in the Odisha government said majority of the tourists are returning home by cancelling their itinerary over safety concerns.

Only a few are looking for alternative destinations. “This attack will have a massive impact on tour operators of the state because a majority of the summer travel bookings are for the Union Territory,” said the State chapter chairman of Indian Association of Tour Operators Gagan Sarangi.

In fact, Kashmir emerged as the most sought-after destination for travellers from the state in the last few years because of its good connectivity compared to other hill stations. While ‘revenge tourism’ post the Covid-19 pandemic saw travellers from Odisha choose J&K over other hill stations in the country, the travel trend saw a steep increase in the last two years.

If tour operators are to be believed, at least seven in every 10 tourist bookings from Odisha now for the summer months of May and June are for Kashmir. The maximum bookings, almost 60 per cent, for Kashmir were for May.

But the terror attack has turned things on its head. On Wednesday, three families of the city cancelled their travel plans to Kashmir, which they had booked through a city-based tour operator Sky King Holidays. Its director Raman Kumar Choudhury said most of the tourists had planned to visit Kashmir next month and are now requesting cancellations.

Since uncertainty looms over tourism prospects in Kashmir, people have started cancelling their travel plans and want a refund of the booking amount. Sarangi said tour operators will face heavy losses as refunds have to be paid now.