Odias put Kashmir vacation plans on hold, tour operators stare at loss

BHUBANESWAR: The Pahalgam terror attack has prompted tourists from Odisha to cancel remainder of their trips in Jammu and Kashmir and return home.
Sources in the Odisha government said majority of the tourists are returning home by cancelling their itinerary over safety concerns.
Only a few are looking for alternative destinations. “This attack will have a massive impact on tour operators of the state because a majority of the summer travel bookings are for the Union Territory,” said the State chapter chairman of Indian Association of Tour Operators Gagan Sarangi.
In fact, Kashmir emerged as the most sought-after destination for travellers from the state in the last few years because of its good connectivity compared to other hill stations. While ‘revenge tourism’ post the Covid-19 pandemic saw travellers from Odisha choose J&K over other hill stations in the country, the travel trend saw a steep increase in the last two years.
If tour operators are to be believed, at least seven in every 10 tourist bookings from Odisha now for the summer months of May and June are for Kashmir. The maximum bookings, almost 60 per cent, for Kashmir were for May.
But the terror attack has turned things on its head. On Wednesday, three families of the city cancelled their travel plans to Kashmir, which they had booked through a city-based tour operator Sky King Holidays. Its director Raman Kumar Choudhury said most of the tourists had planned to visit Kashmir next month and are now requesting cancellations.
Since uncertainty looms over tourism prospects in Kashmir, people have started cancelling their travel plans and want a refund of the booking amount. Sarangi said tour operators will face heavy losses as refunds have to be paid now.
From flight tickets to hotel bookings and local sightseeing, everything has been booked in advance and the booking amounts already sent to the local operators, managing director of Sand Pebbles Tour N Travels Alok Maharana said. “We are not sure if the local operators and hotels will be in a condition to give us back the money, considering the volatile situation there. One is also not sure if tourism will remain open in Kashmir next month and most importantly, there will be an element of fear in people’s minds,” he added.
The saving grace for both tourists and tour operators, who booked flight tickets to Srinagar, is the waiver of cancellation fees by airlines till April 30.
Tourists from Odisha visiting the Union Territory, spend at least five to seven days there. The travel plan is mostly Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam. Pahalgam, which saw the attack on Tuesday, is often referred to as ‘Mini Switzerland’ for its lush green meadows and is a popular tourist destination. Every trip involves a minimum investment of Rs 50,000, tour operators said.
There are around 40 to 50 tour operators in the state who arrange trips to Kashmir.