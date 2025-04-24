Odisha Cabinet approves Rs 2,398 crore for emergency ambulance service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha cabinet on Wednesday approved an allocation of Rs 2,398.45 crore for a period of five years (till 2027-28) for implementation of the second phase of Emergency Medical Ambulance Services (EMAS) scheme in the state.

The proposal was approved during a meeting of the state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan here. The second phase of the EMAS scheme is being implemented in the state from 2023-24.

Speaking to mediapersons, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said the initiative, a joint effort between the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the state government, aims to provide comprehensive pre-hospital emergency medical services to the people of the state.

“The second phase of the scheme will cater to around 11-12 lakh emergency patients including pregnant women and children with a response time of 20 minutes. The project will be implemented through a private agency selected via an open tender process, with financing on a reimbursement basis,” he added.

Known as the ‘108 service’, the EMAS scheme has been running in Odisha since March 5, 2013. It is managed and monitored through a 24/7 centralised call centre and has a fleet of 866 ambulances, including 411 advanced life support (ALS), 449 basic life support (BLS) and six boat ambulances.

On the day, the cabinet also approved a tender worth Rs 108 crore for construction of underground pipelines between left bank and right bank canals of Baitarani river under the Integrated Anandpur Barrage project. Scheduled to be wrapped up in 18 months, the project would irrigate around 3,450 hectare land through underground pipelines post-completion. It will benefit farmers of Anandpur, Hatadihi and Ghasipura blocks of Keonjhar district.

Meanwhile, to keep pace with the changing needs and improve delivery mechanism for implementation of various welfare schemes for the Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and minorities, the cabinet approved restructuring of the Odisha Subordinate Welfare Service (OSWS) and Odisha Welfare Service (OWS), the chief secretary said.