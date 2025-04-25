Bhubaneswar-based Yatri Bhojan barred from catering service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odia Language, Literature and Culture department has asked all heads of subordinate offices and districts not to permit the city-based Yatri Bhojan Pvt Ltd for any catering/food service contract.

The direction came after the office of the chief resident commissioner (CRC) at New Delhi flagged non-payment of outstanding dues and violation of licence agreement by the firm, and urged all departments to not take its service.

The office of the CRC has already terminated its licence agreement made for operation of Odisha Niwas canteen service on account of gross negligence, violation of terms and conditions, unsatisfactory performance and pending Rs 32.94 lakh dues towards monthly licence fees.

In October last year, an inspection was conducted by a team of officers following a complaint filed by Gangeswari Majhi, wife of Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, who had found a cockroach in the food served to her for dinner by the canteen of Odisha Niwas.

The inspection team had found that the entire kitchen operated by the firm was infested with insects which is hazardous to health and safety of guests in gross violation of FSSAI Act and rules. Later, the canteen manager begged for an apology.

Accordingly, a complaint was also filed against the firm before the FSSAI, New Delhi for gross violation of its rules and food safety standards that compromises the safety of health, life and public interest.

Stating that the firm is a wilful defaulter of government dues and it deliberately defaulted the responsibilities entrusted to it, additional resident commissioner Sucharita Sarangi had urged all departments not to consider the firm for any such catering service contract.