Similipal now national park, CM Majhi calls it a step towards Viksit Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: After decades of wait, Similipal was accorded national park status following a formal notification by the Odisha government on Thursday.

An area of 845.70 sq km spread across 11 ranges of Similipal south and Similipal north divisions was declared as national park, making Similipal the second protected area to be declared a national park after Bhitarkanika in the state. It’s also the 107th national park of India.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who made an announcement to this effect on the day, said Similipal is now the 107th national park in the country. It is also the largest national park in Odisha at 845.70 sq km, he said.

Hailing it as a landmark step towards conservation and ‘Viksit Bharat and Viksit Odisha’s goal, Majhi said, “This long-awaited declaration strengthens our ecological legacy, uplifts tribal aspirations and reaffirms Odisha’s commitment to sustainable development.”

PCCF (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden (CWW) Prem Kumar Jha said the national park status to Similipal is a significant milestone in the conservation history of Odisha. “The long-pending proposal, originally initiated in 1980 and realised now, will be a big push for the state’s forest and wildlife conservation,” he said.

As per the notification of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change (FE&CC) department, the 845.70 sq km of Similipal National Park is spread over Pithabata north, Pithabata south, Nawana, Jenabil, Upper Barahkamuda national park, and Bhanjabasa ranges of Similipal south division and Barehipani, Chahala, Nawana North and Talabandha ranges of Similipal north division.

Similipal, the state’s biggest tiger reserve (TR) with 55 species of mammals, 361 species of birds, 62 species of reptiles and 21 species of amphibians, is spread over 2,750 sq km, including around 2,306 sq km that forms Similipal wildife sanctuary. The state had notified 1,194.75 sq km of STR as the core critical tiger habitat in 2007.

However, acting on the criteria of the Centre, that an area to be accorded national park status must be completely inviolate and free from human habitation and movement of domestic animals, the Forest department notified an area of 845.70 sq km, mostly in Similipal south division, as the national park.