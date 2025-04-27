Son of former IAS officer attacked by miscreants inside home in Bhubaneswar's high-security zone

BHUBANESWAR: Son of a former IAS officer was attacked by two anti-socials who trespassed into their house in the city’s high-security zone - Sishu Bhawan area under Capital police station limits on Saturday afternoon in what is a pointer to deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

The victim, Sidharth Tiwari, son of former IAS officer AN Tiwari, sustained deep cut injuries on his right hand after he was attacked by the miscreants. On being informed, police reached the spot and took Sidharth to Capital Hospital where he received six stitches on his hand.

Police said the miscreants had entered their premises by scaling the boundary wall and were plucking mangoes using a long bamboo pole with a sharp sickle fitted at its end. Sidharth happened to notice the duo from the window and cautioned them.

When he went outside, the duo attempted to flee. While one of them managed to jump the boundary wall, Sidharth tried to catch hold of the other miscreant when he attacked him with the sickle-fitted bamboo stick.