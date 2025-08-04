Two inter-state burglars arrested, Rs 18L seized

BHUBANESWAR: City police have arrested two inter-state burglars from New Delhi and seized Rs 18 lakh cash from them. The two accused Khursheed Khan (48) and MD Arif (28), both residents of New Delhi, were brought to Odisha in connection with the case registered against them by Saheed Nagar police.

Khan and Arif had broken open the door of assistant commissioner of CT and GST Bhabashree Bhabesh Bal’s government quarters at Unit-IX area on July 21 when no one was present and decamped with gold ornaments weighing 230 gm. On receiving the complaint, Saheed Nagar police had registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

Addressing mediapersons, police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said technical evidence and intelligence collection led them to the accused persons who had fled to New Delhi after committing the crime.

“The duo had disposed of the stolen gold ornaments but the entire crime proceeds amounting to Rs 18 lakh was seized from them. Their modus operandi was to commit daytime burglaries at locked houses and then flee to Delhi. They were committing crimes in Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and other states,” he added.