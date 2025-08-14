Employment subsidy in textiles policy increased in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has amended provisions of the Odisha Apparel and Technical Textiles Policy-2022 to provide more incentives to new industrial units in the sector through employment cost subsidy.

The Handloom, Textile and Handicraft department on Wednesday informed that new industrial units will be eligible for a monthly incentive of Rs 7,000 per female worker and Rs 6,000 per male worker for a period of five years, starting from the commencement of commercial production. Prior to the amendment, the incentive was Rs 6,000 per female worker and Rs 5,000 per male worker.

Officials said due to revision of minimum rate of wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly-skilled categories by the Labour & ESI department, these labour-intensive units are facing various financial challenges. The enhanced incentive is a necessary measure to offset the challenges and ensure the state remains a viable and attractive destination for investment.