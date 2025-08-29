Advocate sets self ablaze,dies on spot in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another incident of self-immolation in the state, a 46-year-old advocate died after he allegedly set himself afire at his house in Pandara area within Mancheswar police limits late on Thursday night.

Police said the deceased took the extreme step on the terrace of his house. He was reportedly suffering from a psychiatric disorder and was under treatment. The deceased has also not left any note mentioning the reason behind his decision to end his life.

Initial investigation revealed he locked the door of his house’s staircase room and self-immolated using some inflammable substance. He died on the spot. On receiving the information, police reached his house and launched an investigation into the matter.

Police said a scientific team will visit the deceased’s house to investigate the matter. Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena confirmed the incident and said a detailed probe has been launched into the case. “Preliminary probe suggests there is no foul play behind the incident. There are no allegations of abetment of suicide too,” he added.

However, Meena said investigation is on from all angles and more details will emerge after receiving the deceased’s postmortem report. Police source said the deceased is survived by his mother, wife and two children.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)