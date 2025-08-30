Man held for posing as cop, duping woman on marriage promise in Bhubaneswar

CUTTACK: Lalbag police on Friday arrested a man for impersonating a police officer and cheating a woman of Rs 1.64 lakh on the pretext of marriage. The accused has been identified as Pratap Kumar Das (37) of Fategarh in Nayagarh district, currently residing in Unit-6 locality under Capital police limits in Bhubaneswar. The arrest followed a complaint lodged by the victim on May 11.

According to police, the 30-year-old woman came in contact with Das through social media around five months ago. Posing as a member of the police special squad, he claimed to be divorced and assured her of marriage. Gradually, an intimate relationship developed between them.

Das later told the woman that he had been transferred to a remote location and needed money to cancel the order. Believing him, she transferred Rs 57,000 through online transactions and gave Rs 1 lakh in cash, amounting to a total of Rs 1.64 lakh.

However, after receiving the money, Das allegedly cut off contact, making excuses to avoid repayment. When the victim pressed him to return the amount, he reportedly abused her in obscene language and issued threats over the phone.

Police apprehended Das from Unit-6 and seized Rs 30,000 in cash from his possession. Investigations further revealed that he is also involved in a case registered at Khandagiri police station. A senior officer said further probe is on to find out if he had defrauded other persons in the same way.