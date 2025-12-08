Cuttack announces traffic curbs ahead of India–South Africa T20 at Barabati

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police has issued a traffic advisory for Cuttack city in view of the India-South Africa T20 match at Barabati Stadium on Tuesday. The practice sessions will be held on Monday.

Heavy traffic is expected on all routes leading to the stadium due to the movement of the teams and match-related activities. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly and follow the instructions of the traffic personnel, police said.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed on various routes in Cuttack from 12 pm to 9 pm on Monday, and from 8 am till the dispersal of the spectators on the day of the match on Tuesday.

As per the order issued by police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh, spectators coming from Mata Matha side will park their vehicles at lower Balijatra ground and pass holders will take a left turn at the bamboo depot and park the vehicles at upper Balijatra ground. Vehicles coming from Howrah Motors and Mani Sahoo Chhak will not be allowed towards Madhusudan Statue from Girnar Hotel Chhak. They will have to travel on Mahanadi Ring Road via Old Law Hostel Gada and park the vehicles at lower Balijatra ground.

Apart from pass-holder vehicles, no other vehicles will be allowed towards Barabati Stadium from Biju Patnaik Chhak or Chandi Chhak. The visitors can proceed via Cantonment police station and park their vehicles at the lower Balijatra ground, said the police.