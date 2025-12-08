Cuttack announces traffic curbs ahead of India–South Africa T20 at Barabati

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police has issued a traffic advisory for Cuttack city in view of the India-South Africa T20 match at Barabati Stadium on Tuesday. The practice sessions will be held on Monday.
Heavy traffic is expected on all routes leading to the stadium due to the movement of the teams and match-related activities. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly and follow the instructions of the traffic personnel, police said.
Traffic restrictions have been imposed on various routes in Cuttack from 12 pm to 9 pm on Monday, and from 8 am till the dispersal of the spectators on the day of the match on Tuesday.
As per the order issued by police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh, spectators coming from Mata Matha side will park their vehicles at lower Balijatra ground and pass holders will take a left turn at the bamboo depot and park the vehicles at upper Balijatra ground. Vehicles coming from Howrah Motors and Mani Sahoo Chhak will not be allowed towards Madhusudan Statue from Girnar Hotel Chhak. They will have to travel on Mahanadi Ring Road via Old Law Hostel Gada and park the vehicles at lower Balijatra ground.
Apart from pass-holder vehicles, no other vehicles will be allowed towards Barabati Stadium from Biju Patnaik Chhak or Chandi Chhak. The visitors can proceed via Cantonment police station and park their vehicles at the lower Balijatra ground, said the police.
Similarly, except pass-holder vehicles, no other vehicles will be allowed towards Madhusudan Statue via Hanuman Mandir Chhak while approaching from Samaj office Chhak. Odisha Cricket Academy ground pass-holders can proceed towards YMCA crossing or Lions Eye Hospital and thereafter park the vehicles at OCA ground.
Apart from pass-holder vehicles, no vehicles will be allowed to move towards Barabati Stadium from Madhusudan Statue Chhak, and from Lions Eye Hospital Chhak via Kilkhana Road. The visitors will have to take the Ring Road and park their vehicles at lower Balijatra ground.
Police said the movement of heavy vehicles will be strictly prohibited on Mahanadi and Kathajodi Ring Roads as well as inside the city limits from 8 am to 2 am on Tuesday.
Due to the players’ practice session at the stadium on Monday, movement of heavy vehicles will be completely restricted on Mahanadi Ring Road from Chahata Chhak and Sikharpur Chhak towards bamboo depot from 12 pm to 10 pm, they added. While one parking space has been set up at lower Balijatra ground for the spectators, five others have been put in place for pass holders, members of OCA, VIPs and other dignitaries.