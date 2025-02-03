I-T department to quiz Hansita, her associate Anil at Jharpada jail today

BHUBANESWAR: The Income Tax department will question alleged conwoman Hansita Abhilipsa and her associate Anil Mohanty at the Special Jail in Jharpada here on Monday.

Hansita and Anil were arrested by Infocity police on charges of cheating businessmen and people worth crores of rupees by posing as daughter and son-in-law of PK Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said I-T officers had earlier requested a court here to allow them to question the duo citing their involvement in illegal financial transactions worth crores and acquiring benami wealth. The court allowed the central agency to question Hansita and Anil in presence of one of their lawyers at the Special Jail between 10 am and 4 pm on Monday.

The tax department’s initial investigation revealed the accused persons and a corporate entity had benami financial transactions worth Rs 120 crore among them. Hansita and three other suspects used to liaison for the entity since the last three years for business development. Out of the total transactions, it has been ascertained that Rs 65 crore was untaxed, said I-T department sources.

At least half-a-dozen real estate developers are also under the central agency’s scanner for allegedly assisting Hansita and her associates in their activities and helping them evade taxes. On many occasions, government officials were allegedly bribed, sources said.

The I-T department has already provisionally attached four flats and five luxury vehicles registered in the names of Hansita, her ex-husband Saroj Kumar Sahoo, and Anil.