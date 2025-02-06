Stampede-like situation at ticket counters as OCA, admin lose plot

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK : A stampede-like situation broke out and many lost consciousness as thousands of cricket enthusiasts got in the queue in front of Barabati Stadium on Wednesday to buy tickets for the second ODI between India and England. One person needed hospitalisation.

Cricket lovers had a terrible time - drinking water facility was not made available despite a huge turnout - as ticket buyers alleged poor planning and arrangements by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) as well as Cuttack city administration.

The fans said absence of proper exit routes further worsened the situation and left them exhausted even as the mercury levels soared to 31.8 degree Celsius.

People from various districts had arrived in Cuttack from Tuesday evening onwards in a bid to buy tickets from the counters.

“Some people lost consciousness due to the mad rush and lack of basic amenities. We have been standing here since the last 14 hours and there is no drinking water provision,” alleged a ticket buyer. A native of Baripada said he arrived at 3 am and such was the rush that he was not able to come out of the queue to even get some food.

Irate locals added to the challenge as they not only jostled but were also adamant not to leave the spot without getting their hands on the tickets. The police personnel struggled to control the massive crowd as the sale of offline tickets ended on the day itself.

The OCA had earlier informed that the counters would open for public on Wednesday and Thursday for sale of as many as 11,080 offline tickets. However, when the ticket sale commenced at 9 am on the day, an overwhelming rush led to chaos. The cricket fans criticised the Odisha Cricket Association for failing to handle the ticket distribution efficiently.

The ticket buyers had reportedly started arriving at Barabati Stadium from 8 pm on Tuesday and by the wee hours of the day, the number had significantly increased. They were asked to wait at the OCA ground till the morning.