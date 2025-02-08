Odisha touches a high of 81 pc railway budget utilisation in 2024-25

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has achieved its highest-ever railway budget utilisation in a financial year, with more than 81 per cent of the allocated funds already spent in 2024-25.

Of the Rs 10,586 crore budget allocations for various railway projects in the state, Rs 8,657.23 crore has been utilised till January. Sources said accelerated pace of railway projects including track expansion, electrification, construction of new lines, station modernisation, and safety upgrades has led to the substantial expenditure of around 81.78 per cent of the allocated budget in the last 10 months.

Among major projects, the state was allocated Rs 1,160 crore (revised estimate) for Khurda Road-Balangir new line project, Rs 500 crore for 154 km Talcher-Bimlagarh line, Rs 235 crore for 38 km Jeypore-Nabarangpur line and Rs 223 crore for 130 km Jeypore-Malkangiri line.

The expenditure on the ongoing Khurda Road-Balangir project in the current fiscal stood at Rs 913 crore. Sanctioned in 1994-95, the project had faced delays due to land acquisition challenges. The work is progressing steadily with major approvals and permits now in place after the Odisha government facilitated land acquisition.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said the overall expenditure is expected to cross Rs 1,100 crore by the end of this financial year and it will be the highest expenditure on a single project in a year. “The target was to construct around 74 km in Khurda Road-Balangir project this fiscal. It has been achieved as the section between Sonepur and Purunakatak has already been completed creating a major milestone in the long-pending project. The remaining about 75 km Purunakatak-Dasapalla section is expected to be completed in a year,” said a railway official.