Mo Bus driver held for woman’s death in mishap in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Saturday arrested a Mo Bus driver for reportedly hitting a woman in Patrapada area on Friday night which resulted in her death. At least five other persons were also injured in the accident.

The bus driven by Prashant Kumar Chhotray came from Khandagiri side and hit Nandini Pradhan, her brother Bidyasagar Pradhan, mother Rajkumari Pradhan and three others. While Nandini and Bidyasagar were rushed to Capital Hospital, the other injured persons were shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Nandini was declared received dead in the hospital and her brother’s condition is stated to be critical. She was reportedly pillion riding the scooter of her brother when the incident took place. After the accident, Prashant hit several other vehicles when he attempted to escape towards Khurda.

Irate locals chased the bus and nabbed him after some distance. They assaulted him and even vandalised the vehicle. On receiving information, police arrived at the spot and rescued the driver. The bus involved in the accident has been seized.