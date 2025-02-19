Odisha government plan for Samruddha Sahara soon

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will soon finalise an action plan and project details with their timeline and beneficiary cities for the Samruddha Sahara scheme announced in the budget. The new initiative has been provided Rs 408 crore for 2025-26 fiscal.

Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department officials said the scheme will broadly focus on four key areas - economic revival, infrastructure enhancement, smart urban governance and climate resilience of urban areas.

While basic amenities and infrastructure like roads, drainage systems and public spaces will be improved, focus will also be on strengthening commercial areas and industrial clusters to boost employment and investment. Smart town plans will be prepared as a smart governance measure for implementation of sustainable and technology-driven solutions for efficient city management. The green and resilient cities initiative under the scheme will also promote environment-friendly projects and climate-friendly city planning.

Apart from these measures, the scheme will also encourage community-centric growth encouraging participatory governance and citizen-driven urban initiatives.

“Since cities are the engines of economic growth, the aim of the ‘Prosperous Cities’ plan is to increase employment, attract investment and improve the quality of life of urban dwellers. The plan is aligned with Odisha’s long-term vision for sustainable urbanisation and inclusive development,” an official said.