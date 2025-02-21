Build Government structures to achieve SDGs: NITI panel

BHUBANESWAR: Vice-chairman of NITI Aayog Suman Bery on Thursday stressed evidence-based, multi-stakeholder approach to address development gaps, improve governance structures and mobilise sustainable financing for ensuring inclusive growth.

At a national workshop on fast-tracking and reporting progress on sustainable development goals (SDGs), Bery discussed collaborative efforts by the states in advancing the SDG agenda and its achievement by 2030.

CEO of NITI Aayog BVR Subrahmanyam underscored India’s notable successes in implementing the SDGs, from poverty reduction initiatives to effective localisation efforts, while urging states and UTs to promote knowledge sharing for greater impact.

In his inaugural address, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja highlighted the importance of SDGs in achieving Samruddha Odisha by 2036 and Viksit Bharat by 2047. He focused on data-driven localisation of SDGs and decentralised governance that are essential for accelerated development.

The first technical session of the workshop on strengthening SDG localisation, moderated by UNDP, deliberated on innovative approaches adopted and key initiatives undertaken by states such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Jharkhand in institutionalising SDGs at the respective local government level.

Resident Representative UNDP India Angela Lusigi spoke about the need to develop institutional architecture.