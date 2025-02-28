NITI Aayog to help Odisha prepare blueprint of metropolitan region

BHUBANESWAR: The NITI Aayog will help the state government prepare a blueprint of the metropolitan development region spanning the coastal belt of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Paradip and Puri.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the budget this year had announced plans for establishing the metropolitan development region covering 7,000 sq km and encompassing Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Jatni, Cuttack, Paradip and Puri to give a push to the state’s urban coverage which at present comprises just about 17 per cent.

Sources in the H&UD department said the 7,000 sq km region will also be known as Greater Bhubaneswar region. It will be a large geographical area covering multiple cities with shared infrastructure and transportation network. The region will include metro, a new satellite city on the outskirts of the capital as well as advanced urban infrastructure and facilities.

The area will also be developed as sustainable economic hub with industries, services, education and health for provisioning better employment opportunities as well as improving living standards of the people. It will be developed on the lines of other metropolitan development regions like Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune and Nashik, the sources said.

A five-member delegation of NITI Aayog headed by its principal economic advisor Anna Roy held meeting with the collectors and other officials of these districts earlier this week to discuss the proposed project in detail. The national public policy think tank has sought demographic data and project information from four districts - Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Puri - at the earliest for going ahead with the blueprint work.