Trinidad and Tobago prez chief guest of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

BHUBANESWAR : President of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo will be the chief guest of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) which will kick off from January 8 in the state capital.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi who made a detailed review of the preparations for the three-day flagship event on Tuesday confirmed that Kangaloo will be the chief guest, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Express.

Kangaloo will also interact with students of Godibari Government School at Chandaka during her stay in the city.

After the review on Tuesday, Majhi said: “Indian culture is famous all over the world for its rich heritage and tradition. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a great opportunity to showcase the rich art, culture and heritage of Odisha to the world.” Odisha is hosting the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas for the first time.

While around 7,000 NRIs and guests from all over the country and abroad are expected to attend the event, so far, 2,748 have registered.

As the three-day event is a unique opportunity to present Odisha’s vibrant culture and rich history to a global audience, the state government has lined up a series of programmes, plenary sessions and cultural extravaganza to showcase the state’s investment potential, tourism appeal, artistic brilliance and heritage.

The departments of Tourism, Odia Language Literature and Culture have curated an impressive line-up of events, including the Rajarani music festival, Mukteswar dance festival, Odissi and folk dance performances. The events aim to bring alive the vibrant traditions of Odisha, captivating visitors from around the world.