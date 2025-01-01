Trinidad and Tobago prez chief guest of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

BHUBANESWAR : President of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo will be the chief guest of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) which will kick off from January 8 in the state capital.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi who made a detailed review of the preparations for the three-day flagship event on Tuesday confirmed that Kangaloo will be the chief guest, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Express.
Kangaloo will also interact with students of Godibari Government School at Chandaka during her stay in the city.
After the review on Tuesday, Majhi said: “Indian culture is famous all over the world for its rich heritage and tradition. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a great opportunity to showcase the rich art, culture and heritage of Odisha to the world.” Odisha is hosting the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas for the first time.
While around 7,000 NRIs and guests from all over the country and abroad are expected to attend the event, so far, 2,748 have registered.
As the three-day event is a unique opportunity to present Odisha’s vibrant culture and rich history to a global audience, the state government has lined up a series of programmes, plenary sessions and cultural extravaganza to showcase the state’s investment potential, tourism appeal, artistic brilliance and heritage.
The departments of Tourism, Odia Language Literature and Culture have curated an impressive line-up of events, including the Rajarani music festival, Mukteswar dance festival, Odissi and folk dance performances. The events aim to bring alive the vibrant traditions of Odisha, captivating visitors from around the world.
At the venue, Janata Maidan, a specially designed pavilion will present Odisha’s historical and cultural milestones. Exhibits will feature Jagannath culture, historic Kalinga war, Emperor Ashoka’s transformation from Chandashoka to Dharmashoka and the historic Bali Yatra. Visitors will also experience an innovative digital exhibition which will offer a modern perspective on the state’s timeless traditions.
The chief minister directed the BMC and Housing and Urban Development department to pay special attention to the sanitation and beautification of Bhubaneswar and its surrounding areas to provide a beautiful and harmonious experience to the guests coming from abroad.
While city events like Patha Utsav, Ekamra Utsav and Adivasi Mela have been planned, efforts are on to leave an indelible mark on visitors and participants alike.
At least 10 premium buses and five double-decker buses have been arranged to ensure smooth logistics for the travel of the guests. More than 200 foreign journalists, YouTubers and bloggers from seven countries will attend the event.
The state is organising the 18th edition of the flagship event in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs. Along with the PM, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas among others.