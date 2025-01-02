CM Majhi stresses collective responsibility for successful implementation of govt schemes

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi laid emphasis on the importance of collective responsibility in successful implementation of government’s schemes and programmes during an informal interaction with senior bureaucrats at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Wednesday.
Majhi advised the secretaries, principal secretaries, additional chief secretaries and the chief secretary, who came to wish him on the New Year, to work together and share responsibilities to achieve the desired outcomes.
The chief minister expressed satisfaction that the state government has fulfilled nearly all its promises made to the people in the last six to seven months. He attributed this success to the cooperation of officials and the implementation of various national-level programmes. He advised the bureaucrats to focus on how Odisha can perform better compared to other states.
“We have numerous challenges as well as opportunities. All our endeavours will bring success if we work collectively. The state has successfully hosted national-level events like Navy Day and DGP conference. We have another opportunity to showcase our capabilities on the national and international stage by making the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas a grand success,” he said.
He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special focus on Odisha’s development. In the last six months, Modi has visited the state three times, with two more visits scheduled in January.
“The central government is extending all support to the state in various sectors. We should take advantage of this opportunity and work together to achieve the goal of a developed Odisha,” said Majhi.
Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling solicited cooperation from all government employees to achieve the state’s goals of Viksit Odisha by 2036 and Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Asserting that the state officials are efficient, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja assured that they are a committed force to realise the goals under the able leadership of the chief minister.
The officials came without flowers to greet the chief minister as he has decided to observe the New Year in a subdued manner due to the national mourning over the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and as a mark of solidarity with farmers who have suffered crop loss due to unseasonal rains.