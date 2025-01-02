CM Majhi stresses collective responsibility for successful implementation of govt schemes

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi laid emphasis on the importance of collective responsibility in successful implementation of government’s schemes and programmes during an informal interaction with senior bureaucrats at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Wednesday.

Majhi advised the secretaries, principal secretaries, additional chief secretaries and the chief secretary, who came to wish him on the New Year, to work together and share responsibilities to achieve the desired outcomes.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction that the state government has fulfilled nearly all its promises made to the people in the last six to seven months. He attributed this success to the cooperation of officials and the implementation of various national-level programmes. He advised the bureaucrats to focus on how Odisha can perform better compared to other states.

“We have numerous challenges as well as opportunities. All our endeavours will bring success if we work collectively. The state has successfully hosted national-level events like Navy Day and DGP conference. We have another opportunity to showcase our capabilities on the national and international stage by making the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas a grand success,” he said.

He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special focus on Odisha’s development. In the last six months, Modi has visited the state three times, with two more visits scheduled in January.