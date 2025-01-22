Union Coal Minister Reddy calls for new tech to curb illegal mining at Mines Ministers' Conference in Konark

BHUBANESWAR : Reiterating the zero-tolerance approach of the government towards illegal mining, Union Coal and Mines minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday urged stakeholders in the mining sector to adopt cutting-edge technologies to strengthen monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

Addressing the second day of the 3rd National Mines Ministers’ Conference at Konark, Reddy highlighted the critical role of the mining sector in creating employment opportunities, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Stressing the importance of responsible mine closure practices to ensure environmental restoration and sustainability, Reddy also highlighted the government’s commitment to integrating green initiatives including afforestation efforts, solar energy adoption and sustainable waste management to minimise the environmental impact of mining activities.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) provided valuable insights into forest conservation and environmental safeguards. These inputs aimed at guiding states and stakeholders in implementing policies that balance economic growth with ecological preservation.