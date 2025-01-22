Union Coal Minister Reddy calls for new tech to curb illegal mining at Mines Ministers' Conference in Konark

BHUBANESWAR : Reiterating the zero-tolerance approach of the government towards illegal mining, Union Coal and Mines minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday urged stakeholders in the mining sector to adopt cutting-edge technologies to strengthen monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.
Addressing the second day of the 3rd National Mines Ministers’ Conference at Konark, Reddy highlighted the critical role of the mining sector in creating employment opportunities, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.
Stressing the importance of responsible mine closure practices to ensure environmental restoration and sustainability, Reddy also highlighted the government’s commitment to integrating green initiatives including afforestation efforts, solar energy adoption and sustainable waste management to minimise the environmental impact of mining activities.
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) provided valuable insights into forest conservation and environmental safeguards. These inputs aimed at guiding states and stakeholders in implementing policies that balance economic growth with ecological preservation.
The Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) shared critical updates on safety standards, technological advancements and training programmes to enhance workers’ safety across mining operations.
The national conference provided a unique opportunity for states and stakeholders to exchange ideas, address challenges and build partnerships for sustainable development of the mining sector. The ministry remains steadfast in its mission to drive innovation, improve efficiency and ensure that the benefits of mining activities reach the last mile, Reddy said.
On the day, Reddy also visited the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) exhibition at the iconic Sun Temple in Konark which was organised by the Mines Ministry in collaboration with the state government. The minister interacted with members of various self-help groups (SHGs) and explored a range of innovative products and solutions displayed at the exhibition, which showcased the transformative impact of DMF funds on mining-affected communities.
The exhibition themed ‘Empowering Communities by Sustainable Development’ was inaugurated by joint secretary, Ministry of Mines, Farida M Naik. The Geological Survey of India (GSI), Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), NALCO, Hindustan Zinc Ltd and the state government had also put up stalls at the exhibition.