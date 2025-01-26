26-year-old man dies after car rams into tree in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A 26-year-old man died after ramming his car into a tree in Lingipur area within Dhauli police limits late Friday night. The deceased identified as Sunil Kumar Swain was a native of Bolagarh in Khurda district and working as a private driver in the capital city.

Police said Swain and his four friends had visited Samantarapur area in the evening to attend a feast. While returning to Rasulgarh area via Puri bypass road, Swain reportedly lost control of the car due to dense fog and first rammed into a tree and then hit an electricity pole.

The impact of the crash was so strong that the Hyundai Venue car driven by Swain was left in a mangled wreck. The four others sustained serious injuries and the condition of one of them is stated to be very critical.

“Initial investigation revealed the accident took place de to the dense fog condition. However, a detailed probe has been launched into the matter to collect more details,” said an officer of Dhauli police station.