Arrest BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Tuesday demanded the arrest of BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan in connection with the attack on Sahoo.

Addressing a media conference here, Mayor Sulochana Das, former minister Ashok Panda, party MLAs from Bhubaneswar (central) Anant Narayan Jena and Bhubaneswar (north) Susant Kumar Rout alleged that Pradhan had instigated the violence and action should also be taken against him. Pradhan had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Assembly election from the Bhubaneswar (central) constituency.

Stating that Pradhan himself has admitted that two of the five arrested persons are his close associates, the BJD leaders demanded that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi take a very serious view of the incident.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das also condemned the assault of Sahoo and stated it was the result of the ruling BJP’s attempt to saffronise the bureaucracy.

The entire state is witnessing a situation where officials are forced to act in favour of the ruling party, he alleged.