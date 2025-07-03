I’m ready to face action as per law, says BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing demands for his arrest in BMC additional commissioner assault case, BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan on Wednesday met party’s Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and offered his full cooperation in whatever legal action is taken against him as per law.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting with Samal which lasted for over an hour, Pradhan said the former had called him for discussion.

The state BJP chief, meanwhile, maintained that his meeting with Pradhan was an internal matter of the party. Condemning the attack on the senior OAS officer, Samal said, “The state government will take a further call and if something is decided, the party spokesperson will inform the mediapersons.”

Earlier in the day, Pradhan, who is in the eye of the storm, took to X and stated that the recent incident at the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office was unfortunate and condemnable. He further added that he will cooperate with whatever action is taken as per law in the interest of Odisha and the state government.

“For the past two days, the Opposition has been trying to build a false political narrative in connection with the incident at the BMC office. I have told this before and I say it again that this incident was deeply saddening and deserves strong condemnation,” he said.

Noting that the issue has brought the administration to a halt and may create law and order situation in the state, Pradhan said in view of the situation, he is reiterating his respect for the law and assured full cooperation with any legal proceedings against him.