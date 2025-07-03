OAS officers’ body seeks Jagannath Pradhan’s arrest

BHUBANESWAR: The clamour for arrest of BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan grew louder with the Odisha Administrative Service Association (OASA) submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in connection with the assault on BMC additional commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo in full public glare.

Stating that such a brazen act has destroyed the morale of officers working under challenging circumstances and with limited protection, the OASA members said, unless strong and swift action is taken, such incidents may set a dangerous precedence and further endanger the lives and integrity of officers in service.

Meanwhile, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari said it is not an appropriate time for the OAS and revenue officers to go on strike considering that Rath Yatra is underway and the prevailing flood situation in parts of the state. Urging the protesting officers to return to work, he said the state government was open to hold discussion with them.

OASA vice-president Santanu Kumar Mohanty said the members submitted the memorandum to the chief minister through chief secretary Manoj Ahuja. “OASA as well as Odisha Revenue Service Association will not cease work in case of emergency duties related to Rath Yatra and flood management,” he asserted.

Apart from seeking the arrest of Pradhan whose supporters were reportedly behind the attack on Sahoo, the OASA also demanded adequate security arrangements for all field-level executive officers including tehsildars, sub-collectors and BDOs, and public condemnation of the incident by the state government, acknowledging the gravity of the attack and affirming its commitment to protect the officers.

The association threatened that OAS officers across the state would continue to remain on leave until all the demands are fulfilled. “We remain hopeful that the government will treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves and initiate appropriate action at the earliest to ensure that dignity of the officers at the workplace is restored and protected,” the OASA members said.

Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh met Sahoo on Wednesday. Speaking to mediapersons, he said so far, five miscreants have been arrested and further investigation was underway. Meanwhile, Sahoo was rushed to a hospital from his office chamber on the day after he complained of uneasiness.