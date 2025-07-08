Odisha CM Majhi holds 12th grievance hearing, sanctions Rs 9.5 lakh aid

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday sanctioned Rs 9.5 lakh for 10 persons during the 12th edition of grievance hearing at Unit II here.

A total of 1,000 complainants had registered their grievances and the chief minister along with seven senior ministers, heard their complaints and provided solutions. Majhi instructed the secretaries concerned to take prompt action on all the grievances.

He also interacted with the differently-abled individuals and listened to their problems. The CMO said the government is working tirelessly to address the grievances of the people, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

A total of Rs 53.50 lakh has been provided to 48 individuals under the system since the beginning of this year. Out of the 10,894 grievances received, 10,132 (93 per cent) have been resolved so far. The remaining grievances are in the process of being addressed.

Speaking to mediapersons, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said the chief minister will soon conduct a grievance hearing session at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district.

Majhi and his team have planned to hold grievance hearing sessions in different districts of Odisha. The CM had heard grievances at Sambalpur in April.