Not responsible for Trident Galaxy outbreak: Developer

BHUBANESWAR: The developer of Trident Galaxy Apartment has refuted allegations that it was responsible for the contamination of groundwater supply, leading to outbreak of diarrhoea and hepatitis among the residents of the project in the capital city.

Issuing a statement, Trident Properties Pvt Ltd stated that as project developer, it is in no way responsible for non-functioning of the sewage treatment plant (STP) and poor sewerage system in the residential area. Chief executive officer (CEO) Sudeepta Kishore Dash stated that after the project was completed in 2017 with all infrastructure, the developer continued to manage the day-to-day affairs for eight years owing to the absence of the apartment owner’s association.

However, the day-to-day management affairs of the phase one and two have been passed on to four representatives of owners and members of the Trident Galaxy Residents Welfare Association from February 2025.

“Ever since, they have been collecting the maintenance charges from the occupants of the flats and are responsible for everything including the sewerage treatment and its proper disposal,” Dash stated. He added that the developer has been wrongfully accused of inaction leading to contamination of the underground water that has caused disease outbreak in the project area.