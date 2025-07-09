Odisha government orders closure of three sub-jails

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has shut down three jails as part of its ongoing rationalisation programme.

In a notification issued on Monday, the Home department said as part of the state government’s ongoing correctional reforms, rationalisation of prison infrastructure and in view of administrative exigencies, it has been decided to close the sub-jails.

The three sub-jails are located in Khandapada, Nilagiri and Sohela in Nayagarh, Balasore and Bargarh districts respectively. Khandapada sub-jail has been merged with Nayagarh district jail, Nilagiri with Balasore district jail and Sohela with Bargarh district jail.

The government has asked the DG of Prisons and Correctional Services to ensure smooth transfer of under-trial prisoners and convicts from the three sub-jails to the district jails. The government has also instructed DG Prisons to relocate the staff and resources of the now closed jails after consulting the Home department.

Besides, the buildings and other assets of the three jails will be secured until they are handed over to the district administrations for their use or re-purposing.