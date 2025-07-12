Odisha BJP slams Congress over rally, calls it ‘political theatre’
BHUBANESWAR: The BJP slammed leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his allegations against the central and the state governments at the Samvidhan Banchao Samabesh organised by the Congress here on Friday.
Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo termed the rally led by Rahul and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, a political theatre in its most familiar form.
In a post on X, the deputy CM said, “Ironically, the party that now claims to ‘save the Constitution’ is the very one that amended it more than any other - not always in the spirit of strengthening democracy, but often to serve narrower political ends. There’s a difference between evolving institutions and eroding them - and the people of Odisha can tell the difference.”
Referring to championing the cause of tribals and dalits by Congress leaders, Singh Deo said the Odisha’s poor, dalits, adivasis, farmers and working class have distanced themselves from the Congress years ago because it is no longer in tune with their realities. “Odisha has embraced a transparent, accountable and inclusive governance, where every policy is a promise honoured. Every rupee reaches its rightful beneficiary. This is not just development, it’s dignity delivered,” he said.
Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan came down heavily on Rahul for alleging that the chariots were deliberately stopped during Rath Yatra for Adani’s visit. Accusing the Congress leader of resorting to lying and spreading false propaganda, Harichandan said, “Everyone knows the pulling of the chariots was delayed due to Lord Balabhadra’s chariot taking a wrong turn. Besides, every year chariots of the deities take two days to reach Gundicha temple. Congress is spreading false propaganda over the issue and misleading people,” he said.
State BJP president Manmohan Samal criticised the Congress leaders stating that there is no place for the party in Odisha. Even if given a chance, the Congress cannot come to power in the state as its track record for the last 19 years in the opposition has showed. It has been rejected by people because of corruption, he said.
Addressing mediapersons, state unit vice-president of the BJP Biranchi Tripathy said the Congress has no right to talk about saving the Constitution as it has damaged it the most.