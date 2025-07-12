Odisha BJP slams Congress over rally, calls it ‘political theatre’

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP slammed leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his allegations against the central and the state governments at the Samvidhan Banchao Samabesh organised by the Congress here on Friday.

Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo termed the rally led by Rahul and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, a political theatre in its most familiar form.

In a post on X, the deputy CM said, “Ironically, the party that now claims to ‘save the Constitution’ is the very one that amended it more than any other - not always in the spirit of strengthening democracy, but often to serve narrower political ends. There’s a difference between evolving institutions and eroding them - and the people of Odisha can tell the difference.”

Referring to championing the cause of tribals and dalits by Congress leaders, Singh Deo said the Odisha’s poor, dalits, adivasis, farmers and working class have distanced themselves from the Congress years ago because it is no longer in tune with their realities. “Odisha has embraced a transparent, accountable and inclusive governance, where every policy is a promise honoured. Every rupee reaches its rightful beneficiary. This is not just development, it’s dignity delivered,” he said.