Capital city to perform better in cleanliness ranking this yr: BMC

The Smart City, Patil said, is also a zero landfill city, meaning all the waste generated in a day is being collected, segregated and processed without adding to the legacy waste. “The wet and dry waste segregation has remained more than 90 per cent,” Patil said and added that these factors will contribute to the city’s improved ranking in Swachh Survekshan this year.

Apart from Bhubaneswar, both Aska and Chikiti have been selected as the Presidential Awardees for performing well in the cleanliness survey. In 2023 Awards, Chikiti NAC had been ranked 12 among cities having population below one lakh. The other two categories of the award for 2024 include Super Swachh League Cities and Ministerial Awardee (Special Category). However, no city or town from Odisha has figured in these two categories.

Officials, however, said the Super Swachh League was for the cities that have consistently figured among top 10 in the last five years, while the Ministerial special category competition is for Gangetic towns, cantonments, special purpose vehicles (SPVs), etc.

The cities will be presented the awards at a special function to be held in New Delhi on July 17. The city rankings are also likely to be announced on that day, said an official from the Housing and Urban Development department.

