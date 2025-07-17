Odisha cabinet approves ordinance to expand Chancellor’s powers in appointment of university V-Cs

BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved promulgation of the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 which is aimed at enhancing the jurisdiction of the Chancellor of Universities regarding appointment of V-Cs in public universities under the Odisha Universities Act, 1989.
Through the ordinance, minor amendments have been made to overcome administrative problems. Currently, the term of V-Cs in most of the universities has either been completed or is going to be complete, and the process for selection of regular V-Cs has begun.
Under the existing Act, appointing any V-C as in-charge V-C for one or more universities may lead to academic and administrative complications. Which is why, the government felt the need for further amendment in enhancing the jurisdiction of Chancellor.
Accordingly, Section 6(10) of the ordinance has been amended to empower the Chancellor to appoint any person as V-C for the time being until a regular appointment is made. This also empowers the Chancellor to fix the tenure of the V-C.
The cabinet also approved the decision to provide free hostel facilities to needy students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan who are residing in non-Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya hostels.
There are 314 100-seated girls’ hostels and 314 boys’ hostels which have been approved by the government in 314 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas. Of these, 173 100-seated Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) girls’ hostels are operational in 173 educationally-backward blocks. In these hostels, the expenditure is borne by the centrally-sponsored Samagra Sikhya scheme (in 60:40 Centre-state sharing basis).
In the remaining 455 hostels (141 girls’ hostels and 314 boys’ hostels), students were required to pay Rs 2,000 per month towards hostel fees. The state government has decided to bear the hostel fees of students in these 455 hostels through state funding and this will benefit 45,000 students. The proposal to waive out the students’ contribution of Rs 2,000 per month in the non-KGBV hostels attached to the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas was approved by the Cabinet. The total financial implication on the government for this will be Rs 349.20 crore for five years.