Odisha cabinet approves ordinance to expand Chancellor’s powers in appointment of university V-Cs

BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved promulgation of the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 which is aimed at enhancing the jurisdiction of the Chancellor of Universities regarding appointment of V-Cs in public universities under the Odisha Universities Act, 1989.

Through the ordinance, minor amendments have been made to overcome administrative problems. Currently, the term of V-Cs in most of the universities has either been completed or is going to be complete, and the process for selection of regular V-Cs has begun.

Under the existing Act, appointing any V-C as in-charge V-C for one or more universities may lead to academic and administrative complications. Which is why, the government felt the need for further amendment in enhancing the jurisdiction of Chancellor.