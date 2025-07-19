Put Cuttack plans on fast track: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab on Friday met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhawan here and discussed various developmental programmes of the Cuttack Parliamentary constituency.

According to the CMO, discussions were held regarding setting up of a vending zone in OMP area of Cuttack city, a mega convention centre, upgradation of Ranihat area and construction of a park in Press Chowk area.

Apart from this, Mahtab discussed with the CM about the integrated development of Satyabhamapur, the birthplace of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das, drainage masterplan for CMC and CDA areas, barrage scheme on Mahanadi, revival of the Badamba Sugar Mill and Bhagatpur Cotton Mill and construction of sub-divisional level cold storage.

The chief minister advised the departmental secretary to take appropriate steps to expedite the works at the administrative level. He advised the officers to make Cuttack district and its sub-divisions a modern and prosperous model area.