Sachidananda Mohanty new UGC-DAE CSR member

BHUBANESWAR: Academician Sachidananda Mohanty has been nominated as a member of the governing board of the UGC-DAE Consortium for Scientific Research (CSR), Indore.

He has been nominated by the chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Vineet Joshi for a three-year term. The UGC-DAE Consortium, established in 1989, is one of the inter-university centres set up by the UGC. As an autonomous institution, it aims to promote advanced research and teaching in areas involving sophisticated scientific infrastructure, including accelerators, lasers and nuclear reactors.

Mohanty is a current member of the UGC and a former vice-chancellor of the Central University of Odisha. He has received numerous national and international accolades, including awards from the British Council, Salzburg Global Seminar, the Katha Foundation and the Fulbright Program.

Mohanty has written 30 books which have been published in leading international forums like Oxford, Routledge, Sage publications, etc.